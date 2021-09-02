Barbourville police responded to a report of a man with a large knife to his throat at around 5:30 P.M. on Saturday.
Officers Josh Lawson and Karl Middleton responded to the call on South Broadway in Barbourville. The officers observed 18 year old Andres Garcia-Solis with the reported knife. When asked what they could do to help, Garcia-Solis reportedly said the only way he would come out is if he killed one of the officers and the other killed him.
The officers contacted their supervisor and soon more law enforcement arrived including Chief Winston Tye and Officer Jake Knuckles, multiple Kentucky State Troopers, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
Officers approached the windows of the residence where Garcia-Solis began to threaten their lives and beat on the windows. He reportedly swung the knife back and forth multiple times and ignored commands to leave the house. Garcia-Solis then covered the windows and screamed for the officers to come inside.
When officers opened the front door, Solis-Garcia ran out the back. He was met by law enforcement and apprehended using a taser. Garcia-Solis was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center with charges of second degree disorderly conduct, fleeing police in the second degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing, and three counts of first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. As of press time he remains held on a $10,000 bond and is set for arraignment on September 2.
