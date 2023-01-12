If there is one thing the people of Knox County understand, it is the importance of community. When it comes to the citizens of this area, no one may understand this more than Gerald West, who has spent most of his life serving the people of Knox County in various capacities.

One of these outlets of service is through the Masons. West, along with his wife Dolly have served with the Masons for nearly 55 years. It is for this extensive time and effort that West is being presented with commemorative pins to honor his many years of service.

Recommended for you