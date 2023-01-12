If there is one thing the people of Knox County understand, it is the importance of community. When it comes to the citizens of this area, no one may understand this more than Gerald West, who has spent most of his life serving the people of Knox County in various capacities.
One of these outlets of service is through the Masons. West, along with his wife Dolly have served with the Masons for nearly 55 years. It is for this extensive time and effort that West is being presented with commemorative pins to honor his many years of service.
In this time with the Masons, West, worked alongside many others to assist various widows and orphans throughout the community through the duration of these years. He also worked with the organization Eastern Star in the same capacity for 50 years as well serving this demographic. After speaking with his family, one can see the importance for West of serving the community, however possible.
According to his son, Darrin, as well as wife Dolly, West worked two jobs to take care of his family, one being as a postal worker where he served as postmaster for 35 years. During this duration he also owned his own security service, guarding coal mines. Throughout these years, he and Dolly also devoted their time and effort to taking care of various family members in need of care.
When speaking to Darrin about his dad, he said that West had a “devotion to his family.” That devotion also extended out to the community as well. West also served as a school board member from 1994 to 1999. It was after this stint that West served as Judge-Executive for Knox County from 1999 to 2003.
When asked about his father, Darrin described West as being a “strong willed” person who has “overcome obstacles his whole life.” That will and determination has certainly shown itself to be true throughout the life of Gerald West who will turn 81 on February 4. The award being presented by the Masons is just one more celebration of a life well lived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.