Kentucky State Trooper Joey Brigmon responded to a domestic violence complaint in girdler last Wednesday evening.
When Brigmon arrived, he spoke with the victim and was informed that Shawn Collins, 35, had kicked them in the head following an argument. He reportedly became angry and grabbed the victim by the arm later following another argument. Collins’ arrest report notes that the victim had red markings on their arm.
Brigmon entered the home to speak with Collins and found him hiding under a bed. He was placed under arrest but became noncompliant once out of the residence. Collins reportedly tried to pull away from Brigmon several times and screamed that he would not walk. His citation notes that he fell to his knees while screaming and cursing.
Collins is reported to have said multiple times that his name was Christopher Simpson. The arrest citation states that he was advised that lying about his name could see him charged, but he only gave his real name once more law enforcement had arrived.
Collins remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash bond plus home incarceration as of press time. He was arraigned on December 16 where he plead not-guilty. A pre-trial conference was set for January 25.
In addition to charges of fourth degree assault, resisting arrest, giving an officer false info, and second-degree disorderly conduct, Collins was also served a parole violation warrant. The warrant states that he absconded parole supervision and failure to make restitution.
