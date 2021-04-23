harold Mills

A Knox County man is charged with trafficking methamphetamine following his arrest last Tuesday.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a male subject under the influence in Girdler. Harold David Mills, 31, was reaching between the seats of a vehicle when he was located. 

Deputies found baggies of suspected methamphetamine in a cigarette box in the vehicle’s passenger seat and under the seat itself. In the passenger door was a soda can with a white substance melted on the bottom of the can inside the passenger door. A syringe was also found in Mills’ front pocket. 

Mills was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, two or more grams. He is also charged with public intoxication excluding alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mills remains held on a $10,000 cash bond and was arraigned on April 15. He is set for a preliminary hearing on April 20.

