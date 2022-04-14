A Knox County man will spend the next 10 years on probation after entering a guilty plea for a 2019 case.
Jerry Steven Smith, 33, was arrested on October 8, 2019. Officer Adam Townsley, now a Detective, responded to reports of a shooting on Musket Lane on. Smith had reportedly entered a residence and held two people at gunpoint. One of the victims was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a reported gunshot. Smith was located by Townsley at his mother’s home in Heidrick.
Smith was indicted on November 22, 2019. He spent one night in jail before posting a $50,000 property bond. He was indicted for assault, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of unlawful imprisonment in the first-degree, and impersonating a peace officer.
After a lengthy legal process that included delays from Covid-19, the case was set to go to trial this year. On March 22 however, the Commonwealth made a plea offer that Smith accepted. He plead guilty to all six counts and will avoid prison time pursuant to completing a decade of probation. He will also pay restitution but will be credited for roughly two and a half years spent under house arrest.
