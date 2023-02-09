GITT: Inspiring change one stitch at a time

Often in our society, drug addicts are looked at as outcasts, members of the community who have no direction, and no hope for a future. However, don’t tell that to Adam Larkin, owner of GITT, a clothing line whose goal is to inspire others that change for the better is possible. GITT stands for "Get in the truck."

Larkin himself knows all about recovery, as a former addict who has now been sober for nearly four years. It is through his clothing line that he wants to show others that you can have a life beyond substance abuse.

