GITT: Inspiring change one stitch at a time

Often in our society, drug addicts are looked at as outcasts, members of the community who have no direction, and no hope for a future. However, don’t tell that to Adam Larkin, owner of GITT, a clothing line whose goal is to inspire others that change for the better is possible. GITT stands for "Get in the truck."
Larkin himself knows all about recovery, as a former addict who has now been sober for nearly four years. It is through his clothing line that he wants to show others that you can have a life beyond substance abuse.
When speaking about his venture Larkin stated, “The only thing that was in the way was drugs. As soon as I got rid of that, I’ve been super productive.”
Not only has he been productive in his clothing line which includes hoodies, beanies, T-shirts, camo, workout pants, and hats, Larkin has also been productive on social media.
He started with a logo. Then he invested in inventory, a website, and a promotion on Facebook.
Larkin started making ’Reels’ or short videos to promote his company when he hit on a video that he believed to have gotten upwards of 69 million views. From there things took off.
Now Larkins estimates to have 60,000 followers on Facebook and almost 50,000 followers on Instagram while also growing on TikTok and YouTube. The growing popularity has seen his business grow at an amazing rate, which has led to him promoting in Florida, New York, South Carolina, to as far out as California. His networking has grown from what started out as just local media outlets to statewide to now a potential nationwide endeavor.
As Larkins business grows, so does the inspiration he brings. Not only does he spend everyday working nonstop on his clothing line, but he also works with New Hope Counseling and Recovery where he serves as their Community Liaison and Social Media Marketing Manager. All this while also being a full-time dean’s list student at NKU where he is looking to get his degree in May.
Larkin is proof that there is hope for the hopeless, that with hard work and determination there is a chance for change, and that is a better life for those willing to reach for it.
