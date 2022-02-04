Governor Andy Beshear stopped by Knox Central High School Monday morning to announce over $1.2 million in funding for Knox County infrastructure.
Beshear stated that “clean drinking water is a human right,” when announcing $1,143,833 to upgrade water infrastructure in Knox County. The money will go toward a 350 gallon-per-minute booster pump and new lines.
“On behalf of Knox County and myself I would like to sincerely thank Gov. Beshear for funding cleaner water and transportation improvement projects for our community, in addition to recommending funding for high-speed internet expansion,” said Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell from an official press-release. “When we come together to invest in our region and help our families stay safe, we embody the meaning of Team Kentucky.”
$95,800 was announced for road resurfacing projects along Oak Hill Road, Old Farm Road, and Standard Avenue. “When it comes to keeping Kentucky families safe on the road, our focus isn’t limited to our interstates and parkways,” said Beshear.
The Governor also announced he would make a recommendation to the Appalachian Regional Commission an award of $90,000 to support broadband expansion in Knox County. The project would see the construction of two miles of fiber lines along Ramsey Branch.
Joining Beshear and Mitchell at the event was State Representative Tom “O’Dell” Smith and Senate President Robert Stivers. Officials from Whitley County were also on hand to accept awards of their own. Some of the Whitley County money will go to the Knox County Utility Commission to extend water lines to Whitley Countians.
