The new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Six Year Highway Plan shows a $5.53 million investment for road repair, guardrails and bridges in Knox County.
Governor Andy Beshear presented the 2022 Recommended Highway Plan that puts a priority on repairing and preserving pavement and bridges.
The plan also includes three projects on the Hal Rogers Parkway and three guardrail projects.
The following is a breakdown on the projects:
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 229 in 2022 from mile point 5.370 to 5.650 at a cost of $58,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 3441 in 2022 from mile point 0.800 to 1.060 at a cost of $55,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 11 in 2023 from mile point 21.970 to 22.150 at a cost of $39,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 2418 in 2024 from mile point 0.050 to 0.150 at a cost of $22,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 11 in 2024 from mile point 9.270 to 9.350 at a cost of $17,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 11 in 2024 from mile point 19.850 to 20.010 at a cost of $33,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 3438 in 2024 from mile point 2.250 to 2.310 at a cost of $13,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 11 in 2025 from mile point 4.770 to 4.900 at a cost of $28,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 11 in 2025 from mile point 5.350 to 5.360 at a cost of $3,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 11 in 2025 from mile point 17.550 to 17.570 at a cost of $5,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 11 in 2025 from mile point 21.320 to 21.350 at a cost of $7,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 229 in 2025 from mile point 8.070 to 8.100 at a cost of $7,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 3438 in 2025 from mile point 3.450 to 3.500 at a cost of $11,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 11 in 2026 from mile point 4.750 to 4.890 at a cost of $29,000
• Guardrail installation on Ky. 11 in 2026 from mile point 18.860 to 19.060 at a cost of $44,000
• Bridge project on Ky. 225 at Brush Creek in 2023 from mile point 2.471 to 2.477 at a cost of $396,000
• Bridge project on Ky. 223 at Road Fork in Stinking Creek in 2026 from mile point 4.537 to 4.547 at a cost of $836,000
• Bridge project on Ky. 6 at Indian Creek in 2023 from mile point 8.371 to 8.377 at a cost of $539,000
• Bridge project on Ky. 3436 at E.FK. Lynn Camp Ck. in 2027 from mile point 5.332 to 5.350 at a cost of $781,000
• Bridge project on CR-1532 at Stinking Creek in 2026 from mile point 0.011 to 0.021 at a cost of $352,000
• Address condition of US 25E in 2024 from mile point 9.369 to 11.584 at a cost of $2,250,000.
