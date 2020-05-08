After weeks of speculation, plans have been set for all three Knox County high schools to honor their graduating seniors.
With the coronavirus pandemic throwing plans for normal commencement ceremonies, which often see thousands of people in attendance, many school systems got creative in ways just a few weeks ago they never expected they’d have to.
While some area high schools such as Bell County and Corbin have opted for a virtual, pre-recorded video collage for its graduating class, Barbourville High School its seniors vote between a virtual ceremony and an in-person option. With a split vote, the school has decided to offer both.
A virtual baccalaureate will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. On May 19, a virtual Honors Day program will be live-streamed.
As for graduation itself, the school is working to develop a video of a virtual graduation by bringing in students, accompanied only by those living in the same household, and along with school administration not exceeding a total of 10 people at any given time. Students’ names will be called, and they will proceed across the gym and receive their diplomas, followed by a photo of the senior with thier diploma. Recordings of speakers will be included in a video that will be presented to all graduates, along with their graduation photo.
If approved, the school will host a normal graduation ceremony with an audience on August 13.
“This is a great group of kids and they deserve to take that official walk,” said Superintendent Kay Dixon. “I am very proud of their resilience. This group will accomplish much! Just watch.”
Knox County Public Schools announced plans for a baccalaureate and senior celebration parade for its two high schools.
Knox Central will be first on deck with a baccalaurate service taking place in the school’s parking lot at 6p.m., Wednesday, May 13. Students and families must remain in their car, with an exception for presenting students. The service will be lead by First Priority students, and a sound system will be provided.
Two days later, KCHS seniors will be honored with a Celebration Parade beginning at 6 p.m., Friday, May 15. Those in the parade and attending must again remain in their vehicle, while Principal Jeff Frost, Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles and others speak. A parade led by local first responders will travel to downtown Barbourville and back to the high school. Seniors will be able to pick up diplomas and other accolades at the school on Monday, May 18.
Both the baccalaurate service and senior celebration parade for Lynn Camp High School will take place on Sunday, May 17, with the parade beginning at 4 p.m. at Poplar Grove Church. The parade will travel to the Lynn Camp Elementary and High School parking lots where it will circle and head back to the church. At 6 p.m., a baccalaurate service will be held where the service will be broadcast over the church’s radio frequency at 99.1FM.
A video slideshow including awards, accolades, along with career and college choices will be posted online by Monday, May 18.
The Lynn Camp festivities, like KCHS, will see social distancing enforced. Families will need to remain in their vehicles.
Union College announced plans for its first-ever virtual commencement, to be held online at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 9. The approximately 45-minute-long ceremony will premiere online at https://www.unionky.edu/Commencement.
A special supplement honoring seniors will be published in The Mountain Advocate the week of May 21.
