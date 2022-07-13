With the signage going up on the side of the brand new Mint Gaming Hall off of Exit 11 in Williamsburg, the question on everyone’s mind lately has understandably been, “When is it opening?”
On Tuesday, a clear answer to that question was provided by Henry Graffeo, Vice President and General Manager of Kentucky Downs, who served as the special guest speaker for the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s July membership luncheon, which took place inside the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.
“The countdown is at 48 days,” Graffeo informed the crowd on hand. “Starting this week, we are hiring new team members and ordering supplies.”
Graffeo, originally from New Orleans, acknowledged that COVID-19, supply chain issues and inflation have all created serious hurdles for both the Mint Gaming Hall project and the Cumberland Run race track in Corbin, but in the end, thanks to the support of local community partners, the new facilities are finally about to become a reality.
With the opening of these new entertainment complexes, many in the area will be presented with new career opportunities as well. Graffeo said that the facility in Williamsburg, which will be approximately 35,000 square feet in size upon completion, will employee about 160 team members during times of peak activity.
Offering a variety of different gaming opportunities, stages for live entertainment, indoor and outdoor seating, and dining/bar areas with a variety of TV viewing options, Graffeo said that the Mint would have the ability to expand “in a very short amount of time” if customer demand dictated.
Graffeo brought along with him a slideshow of artist renderings of the inside and outside of the building so that luncheon attendees could get an idea of how things might look upon completion.
“We hope that this community feels comfortable, and trusts that the Mint Gaming Hall will be a part of your success,” Graffeo said, addressing local residents, business owners and elected officials. “Your success is our success.”
As for Cumberland Run, Graffeo said that over 1 million cubic feet of dirt has been moved at the site, located near the Southern Kentucky Business Park on the Knox County side of the Corbin Bypass. Still, the project is very much in the construction phase, so as of this time, plans are to have the first meets take place there in 2023.
When fielding questions at the conclusion of his presentation, Graffeo said that he and his team have been partnering with local hotels to temporarily house workers, but should the need arise in the future, an option is available to construct an adjoining hotel onto the Mint, which could also include convention space as well.
“We have plans for a hotel expansion, but not to the detriment of our local partners,” Graffeo explained. “We want to make sure that the demand will be there first.”
Answering another question concerning food options, Graffeo said that the Mint would open up with a sports bar, and look at expanding dining options from there, again, depending on demand.
Another concern that was raised was that of the potential for heavy traffic coming on and off of Exit 11. Graffeo explained that he has been in talks with Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison about this very possibility, and the plan is to have additional Williamsburg Police patrols on hand to deal with traffic control, if it becomes necessary.
The Mint Gaming Hall is hosting its first job fair Wednesday, July 13, and Thursday, July 14, at the site of the new facility in Williamsburg. Wednesday’s job fair will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and Thursday’s will be from 9 a.m. until noon
