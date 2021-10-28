The following indictments were returned by the Knox County Grand Jury on Friday, October 22, 2021:
Gary Mills, 56, Barbourville; five counts first degree rape; sodomy in the first degree; two counts first degree sexual abuse.
Larry Die Jr, 43, Barbourville; first degree bail jumping; second degree persistent felony offender.
Cornelius Bledsoe, 56, Barbourville; four counts first degree wanton endangerment.
Matthew Dalton, 21, Berea; theft over $10,000.
Mark Halliburton, 29, Hinkle; second degree burglary; first degree criminal mischief; three counts fourth degree assault; public intoxication.
Dylan Brown, 29, Scalf; burglary third degree.
Dylan Brown, 29, Scalf; theft over $500.
Mark Smith, 46, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; failure to wear seat belts; driving on suspended license; driving under the influence.
Anthony Smith, 32, Barbourville; fleeing police first degree; reckless driving; persistent felony offender first degree.
Deonna Pierce, 53, Middlesboro; possession of a controlled substance first degree; failure to signal; driving on suspended license; driving under the influence.
William Oliver, 40, Artemus; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under th influence fourth offense; no registration plate; failure to maintain insurance; failure to wear seat belt.
Jeffrey Cox, 45, Flat Lick; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; failure to wear seat belt.
Lonnie Sturdivant Jr, 37, Trosper; possession of a controlled substance first degree.
William Collins, 20, Barbourville; theft over $1,000; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Adam Grubb, 41, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seat belts; [persistent felony offender second degree.
Amanda Hammons, 32, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
Joseph Holt, 32, Artemus; possession of a controlled substance first degree.
George Marcum, 37, Cannon; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender second degree.
Regan Johnson, 28, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Hubbard, 30, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; tampering with physical evidence; driving under the influence; speeding; persistent felony offender second degree.
Paige Witt, 23, Flat Lick; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; tampering with physical evidence.
James Logan, 42, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; license to be in possession; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card.
Wesley Wright, 21, Dorton; rape first degree.
Travis Smith, 27, Parma, OH; theft over $10,000.
Joseph Masters, 34, Corbin; murder; first degree burglary; four counts of kidnapping.
Charles McVey, 38, Woodbine; murder; first degree burglary; four counts of kidnapping.
James Young, 37, Corbin; complicity to commit murder; first degree burglary; four counts of kidnapping.
Lori Havelka, 41, Gray; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deidre Barton, 29, Gray; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
