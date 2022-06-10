The Knox County Grand Jury returned a number of indictments on June 1.
Jerrica Rice, 33, of Corbin was indicted on three counts of program assistance fraud. The indictment charges that from February to September of 2018, Rice made false statements or misrepresented facts in order to obtain $5,143 in SNAP benefits. From October 2018 to September 2019 she reportedly received $3,693 in CCAP benefits that she was not entitled to. The largest amount the indictment says Rice fraudulently acquired was $11,679 in MA benefits from February 2018 to September 2019. A criminal summons was issued for Rice on indictment. All three counts against her are Class-D felonies with a possible penalty of five years in prison if convicted.
An arrest warrant with a $5,000 bond was issued for Bailey Galloway, 27, of Cumberland upon her indictment. Galloway was arrested in February after Kentucky State Police located a stolen Nissan Rouge from Letcher County. At the time, Galloway reportedly told law enforcement that the car was hers but that she had not had time to transfer it. After a Trooper spoke to the victim in the case, they were informed that Galloway did not have permission to take the car, or a cell phone also belonging to the victim in her possession. Galloway was indicted for receiving stolen property valued $1,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief for damage to the vehicle, and a lesser receiving stolen property charge for the phone.
Jessica Hooker, 28, of Flat Lick was indicted for failure to comply with the sex offender registry and as a second-degree persistent felony offender. Hooker took a plea deal in a 2017 indictment, charged with sexual abuse in the first-degree. She was issued an arrest warrant upon indictment; Hooker is already wanted for failing to appear in court for charges of theft and trespassing in January.
Jerry Brock, 23, of Flat Lick was indicted on eight counts following his arrest on May 2. Brock is charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, assault in the fourth degree, four counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of marijuana. Brock allegedly whipped the victim in the case multiple times with a belt, causing a buckle to break off. The wanton endangerment counts stem from marijuana reportedly left within the reach of four children. At one point while choking the victim, Brock reportedly said “today will be the day you die” and forced them to write a suicide note roughly a week before his arrest. Brock is held on a $50,000 bond in the Knox County Detention Center. First-degree strangulation is a Class-C felony that could land Brock in prison for up to 10 years if convicted.
Two Middlesboro men, 18-year old Keontay Collett and 21-year-old Jordan Price, were indicted for a September 5, 2021 incident. Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton pinged a stolen car at Barbourville McDonald’s and began a search. Shortly after, Officer Josh Lawson arrived to the scene of a car crashed into a utility pole; witnesses reported two male subjects had fled on foot. Collett was later found walking back toward town from the Thompson Park area while Price was found sitting on the back steps of the Knox County Courthouse. Both were indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a defaced firearm, receiving stolen property $1,000 or more, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing police second-degree, and possession of marijuana. Price also was indicted for two counts of criminal mischief.
