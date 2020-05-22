As the state reopens, local restaurants have begun allowing in-person dining again. Grateful Ed's barbecue is one of the many Knox County eateries allowing customers to eat-in again.
Grateful Ed's owner Ed Frazier expressed excitement at being able to have customers in-house again and stressed his staff's dedication to taking extra safety measures for customers.
The restaurant has put extra space between tables and the bar will temporarily remain closed to allow for proper social distancing. All utensils and plates will be disposable and the usual table toppers such as bottles have been removed. Staff are also engaging in extra cleaning and logging temperatures when coming in and going out.
Curbside service will also remain available. "I think people like being able to come by and pick something up, it gives a sense of normalcy," said Frazier.
