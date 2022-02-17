A Knox County man faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted of first-degree assault after he allegedly stabbed someone multiple times before stealing their vehicle.
Timothy Hollin, 21, was arrested just before midnight on February 10. He was charged with assault in the first degree and theft over $1,000. A warrant from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office states that on January 30, Hollin stabbed the victim in the back three times before stealing their van. The victim was taken to the hospital where they received stitches for their injuries.
Hollin remains held on a $50,000 bond. He was also served a bench warrant from a case last July where he plead guilty to a menacing charge after beating on a neighbor’s door. Hollin was arraigned on Monday and set for a preliminary hearing on February 22.
