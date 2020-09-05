The Barbourville Police Department arrested one man Sunday afternoon after receiving a tip.
Officers were informed that a male subject had entered a third street residence belonging to someone known to be in jail. The resident, Brian Penn, later stated he did not know the intruder and that no one was supposed to be there.
Officers Josh Lawson and Chase Henson responded to the call, arriving to find the residence’s doors locked. Knocking yielded no response from inside. Henson proceeded to wait by the back door while waiting for the key holder to arrive.
Dustin Davis, 26, attempted to leave via the backdoor not expecting to find Henson waiting. He was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center charged with second degree burglary. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.
