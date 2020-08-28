A Knox County man is behind bars after threatening bystanders and police early Sunday morning.
Deputy Mikey Ashurst pulled into the gas pumps at Spur Oil Number One, commonly referred to as “Messer’s” at around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, August 23. Before exiting his vehicle Ashurst observed Christopher Clark, 35, staring at his cruiser while gesturing and making facial expression in an aggressive manor. The deputy rolled his window down and Clark began swearing at him.
Ashurst called for backup and parked his car. Clark began causing a scene and making gestures as if he was shooting at the deputy. He then ran back into the store as Ashurst awaited backup.
Barbourville Police arrived on the scene and the officers approached the subject. Clark became defensive and would not cooperate with law enforcement commands. He eventually went outside where he began screaming at the police.
Clark refused Ashurst’s order to get on the ground, instead he sat with his legs crossed and refused further commands to lie face down and place his hands behind his back. Clark was shot with a taser that proved ineffective as he was able to rip the prongs from his chest. A second officer deployed their taser which struck the target.
Clark continued to resist by tucking his arms and refusing to place them behind his back. Ashurst used his taser to stun the suspect until he eventually complied and was placed under arrest.
Store employees said in a statement to police that Clark had been attempting to fight people in the store and had tried getting into cars with customers “acting scary.”
Clark was charged with resisting arrest, menacing, second degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and third degree terroristic threatening. He is being held on a $2500 cash bond and due in court on September 8 at 9 a.m.
