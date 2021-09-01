A Knox County man was arrested early Saturday morning after police were alerted to a stolen bulldozer in Columbus, Ind.
Around 4 a.m. police intercepted the John Deere 650 K bulldozer being driven by Adam Jackson, 26. Jackson was ordered to stop numerous times but refused. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office deployed a large armored transport vehicle to be used a last-ditch effort to stop the 19,000 pound piece of equipment. “We don’t like to use this type of tactical vehicle, but we are glad we had it last night,” said Chief Deputy Chris Lane in a press release from the sheriff’s office. The vehicle, called an MRAP, was provided to the department at no cost by the federal government.
After some time of driving the armored vehicle next to the dozer, deputies convinced Jackson to stop. He was turned over to Columbus Police and placed under arrest. “Jackson continuously made obscene gestures to police throughout the pursuit, while reaching speeds as high as 6 mph,” said Sgt. Alyson Eichel in a Columbus Police press release.
Jackson is charged with resisting law enforcement, vehicle theft, and criminal recklessness.
