The Kentucky State Police were contacted on June 11 by a woman stating that she had been assaulted.
The victim stated that after the assault she left her residence and took her car to the Barbourville Walmart to call 911. Once the trooper arrived, they were able to make contact with the female victim and observed her condition, noticing a scratch above her left eyebrow.
The victim informed the trooper that Zachary Sanders, 26, had come home from a trip to Tennessee and accused her of cheating on him, an allegation she denied.
After doing so, Sanders grabbed the victim by the arm and took her phone, demanding her to open it and let him check and look through it, to which she refused.
The victim informed the officer Sanders then became enraged and grabbed her by the face and hair in an attempt to forcibly make her unlock the device through facial recognition. At some point when grabbing her face, he allegedly scratched her above the right eyebrow.
When she wouldn’t cooperate, the victim stated that Sanders threw her to the ground.
The victim also informed the officer that her child was present during the altercation and that her mother and father-in-law arrived at the house while she was trying to leave.
The victim stated that while she was trying to leave, Sanders grabbed her phone, smashed it, and threw it into the creek near the residence. It was after this incident that the victim drove to Walmart to call 911.
After receiving her statement, KSP took photos of the victim.
Sanders was arrested by the KSP on fourth degree assault (domestic violence) charges as well as criminal mischief. He was then transported to the Knox County Detention Center where he was lodged and held on a $1,000 cash bond. He was released approximately three hours later.
