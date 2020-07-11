A Gray man was arrested early Friday morning in Barbourville for allegedly fleeing from and then fighting with Barbourville Police.
Zeblin Collett, 25, was arrested following the foot pursuit that began at a gas station and continued onto Cumberland Ave.
Collett is facing charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, third–degree assault on a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.
Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton stated that the incident began at Messers Market on Holly Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. when he saw Collett enter the store.
Middleton noted that he knew Collett had an active indictment warrant.
Middleton went inside the store where he located Collett and informed him that he was wanted on a warrant and asked him to step outside.
However, as Collett was leaving the store, Middleton stated that he dropped his coffee and began running from officers.
Officers attempted to deploy their tasers, but were unable to effectively do so because of Collett’s jacket.
“Collett ran down the hill behind Messers Market again ignoring any and all commands to stop,” officers stated noting that Middleton fell during the pursuit, injuring his right forearm and left knee and suffering cuts to the right side of his head.
Once the officers caught up with Collett, he reportedly continued to resist, kicking Middleton in the right leg as officers attempted to subdue him.
Officers finally secured Collett in handcuffs and he was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.
