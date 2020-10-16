Kentucky State Police are investigating the circumstances under which Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies discharged their weapons Thursday while attempting to arrest two people wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Williamsburg.
According to the initial investigation, deputies fired their weapons into the vehicle that law enforcement had begun pursuing on Bee Creek Road after it left the roadway near the intersection of Ky. 312 and Ky. 192 in Laurel County.
The six Laurel County deputies had attempted to set up a tire deflation device at the intersection, but were unsuccessful as the car went off the roadway and through a field.
“Perceiving a threat, deputies discharged their firearms into the suspect vehicle,” KSP Master Trooper Scottie Pennington, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, stated in a press release detailing the investigation. “However, neither occupant in the suspect vehicle was struck.”
The pursuit continued on Ky. 312 in Keavy where a trooper utilized what Pennington described as legal intervention to end it. The vehicle flipped on its top near the intersection of Ky. 312 and Mill Creek Estates.
The suspects, identified as Ronald L. Jones, 35, of Gray, and Becky L. Hornsby, 38, of Crittenden, were taken into custody.
According to state police, Jones and Hornsby were both transported to Baptist Health Corbin where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then released.
Jones has been lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Hornsby is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.
The duo had allegedly robbed Community Trust Bank at Cumberland Regional Mall at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said the male suspect, later identified as Jones, came in wearing a mask, and showed a note demanding money.
The teller complied, but according to Bird, was able to insert a dye pack, which is designed to explode when it reaches a certain distance away from the bank, marking the stolen bills and making it more difficult for the criminals to spend.
At the time, Hornsby was allegedly waiting outside in the getaway car, identified as a newer model Dodge Durango.
According to police, Hornsby had rented the vehicle.
After fleeing the robbers fled the scene, Kentucky State Police located the vehicle on Bee Creek Road near Corbin and initiated pursuit, which continued into Laurel County and through Keavy.
Williamsburg Police are continuing the investigation into the bank robbery.
“The FBI is probably going to place federal charges on them pretty quickly,” Bird explained. “It is my understanding both of them are suspects in a Community Trust Bank robbery in Pineville that I think occurred within the last couple of weeks.”
Bird said he believes Hornsby was the person who went into the bank during the Pineville robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.