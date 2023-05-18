A Gray man has been charged with sex crimes related to an underage victim.
Vernon Tommy Smith, 37, of Gray was arrested on May 15 by the Kentucky State Police and was charged with one count of incest, forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under the age of 18 years of age and one count of third degree rape.
Law enforcement discovered that the female victim is under the age of 18 and the interactions occurred during an undisclosed timeframe at his residence in Gray.
Third degree rape a Class D felony offense and is punishable up to five years in prison.
During the investigation, Smith admitted to law-enforcement of having sexual-intercourse (five times or more) with the victim.
Smith is being lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.
