A Knox County man faces serious charges after he reportedly fired a gun toward a home after assaulting his girlfriend.
A criminal complaint states that Matthew Baker, 33, assaulted his girlfriend causing minor injuries. After the victim ran to another residence, Baker fired three shots towards the home in the direction of five people.
The warrant for Baker’s arrest was served at 7:35 a.m. less than an hour after the alleged incident occurred. He was charged with five counts of first degree wanton endangerment and one count of assault in the fourth degree. He remains held on a $5,000 bond plus home incarceration and was set for a preliminary hearing on May 25 following his arraignment on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.