A Gray man accused of assaulting his wife and holding her against her will during a domestic incident in London on November 15 was indicted Friday in Laurel County.
A Laurel County grand jury indicted Tiberiu M. Iocsak, 49, on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
London Police were called to the residence on Spivey Lane, off of West Fifth Street, at approximately 9 p.m. in response to a complaint of a possible domestic.
“Dispatch advised that they had an open phone line and could hear what sounded like a physical domestic in progress,” London Police Sergeant Jacob Bormann wrote in the arrest citation adding that when officers arrived on the scene, they could hear screaming coming from the apartment.
When the officers knocked on the door, Bormann stated that they heard a woman in distress and made entry where they discovered Iocsak standing over her as she lay in the corner.
Bormann stated that officers pulled Iocsak away from the woman and took him to the ground.
“As he went to the ground a knife which he had in his hand struck Cpl. (Elbert) Riley in the shoulder,” Bormann stated adding that Iocsak spun around to a sitting position and produced the knife.
When Iocsak refused officers’ commands to drop the knife, Bormann stated that officers deployed their tasers. While the first shock proved ineffective, the second resulted in Iocsak dropping the knife.
“Victim stated that when officers knocked, he (Iocsak) had the knife to her throat and stated that he was going to kill her once whoever was at the door knocked again,” Bormann wrote in the arrest citation.
The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:
• Stephanie Ridener, 29, of Corbin, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Calvin B. Ridener, 31, of Corbin, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Brenda Proffitt, 55, of Corbin, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Mickey W. Grubb, 20, of Lily, is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police.
• Jason D. Proffitt, 44, of London, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
• Roy D. Hembree, 55, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
• James F. Tankersley, 44, of Lily, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sarah M. Richmond, 42, of Prestonsburg, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Emily C. Helton, 28, of Gray, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
• Tonya L. Jackson, 31, of Corbin is charged with flagrant non support.
