Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a man trespassing around his parent’s residence last Thursday afternoon.
Before the deputies arrived, 23 year old Joshua Bowling reportedly assaulted his father. The deputies gave Bowling multiple opportunities to leave the scene with his ride and return to his own residence according to Bowling’s arrest report.
Bowling was described as being manifestly under the influence of alcohol and was actively drinking from a bottle of Fireball Whiskey. He was reportedly standing in the middle of the road screaming and would not comply with commands to stop, eventually beginning to advance toward them in an aggressive manner. A taser was deployed to gain his compliance and he was placed in the back of a cruiser.
The report states that Bowling threatened to harm one of the deputies once out of jail and began screaming and beating his head in the back of the car. Pepper spray was used to get him to stop.
Bowling was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with fourth degree assault, menacing, first degree disorderly conduct, third degree terroristic threatening and alcohol intoxication in a public place. Those would not be the only charges he would pick up that day.
At around 6 p.m. Knox County Deputy jailers were moving Bowling out of a detox cell when he became aggressive. Pepper spray was used to gain his compliance, however as the jailers were attempting to decontaminate him, he struck one of them in the abdomen. Bowling was subdued and hit with fresh charges of fourth degree assault, obstructing governmental operations, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Bowling was arraigned on Monday where he plead not-guilty in both cases. He is set for a pre-trial on November 2 and remains held as of press time on a $2,500 bond with home incarceration.
