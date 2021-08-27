A Knox County woman was arrested last Wednesday at Lynn Camp Elementary after she reportedly arrived to pick up her child while under the influence.
Lynn Camp staff contacted School Resource Officers regarding a woman in the lobby. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Owens arrived and spoke with the principal who advised him that Ashley Gray, 32, had been called to pick up her child. When Gray arrived she reportedly appeared intoxicated and walked up to the window asking to pick up her medication. Gray then became angry that she had to pick up her child according to her arrest report.
Owens asked Gray to step outside and attempted to question her. She was noted as showing behavior consistent with methamphetamine use. Gray refused to cooperate and became disorderly, attempting to flee from the deputy. Owens deployed his taser, shocking Gray three times until she began to cooperate. After struggling on her way to the cruiser, she was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Gray is charged with second degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and fleeing police in the second degree. She was released the next morning on bond and is due in court for arraignment on August 24.
