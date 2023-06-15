The Barbourville Woman’s Study Club, together with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, collaborated on an event to benefit children throughout Knox County. According to the group, 87 children have been identified in Knox County as not having a bed of their own to sleep in. Organizations are asked to donate $3,000 to build 12 beds, and that is what 16 volunteers did on Saturday, Saturday June 10 as people came together to build the beds for children in need SHP is a non-profit organization that has multiple chapters throughout the country who take donations to build beds for needy families at no cost to the families.
