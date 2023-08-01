Everyone always says their town is the best. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. What I know to be true is that Barbourville is striving to be the very best version of itself that it can be. For that reason alone, I say we have the best town in Kentucky.

Not everyone understands or agrees with decisions made by our elected officials. If they did, we’d actually be in worse shape than we thought we could ever find ourselves in. A difference of opinion and ideology goes a long way in making life work. I would never want to be around someone like myself. The same should be with our government. We need people that think differently than we do. We need a balance to represent everyone.

