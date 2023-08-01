Everyone always says their town is the best. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. What I know to be true is that Barbourville is striving to be the very best version of itself that it can be. For that reason alone, I say we have the best town in Kentucky.
Not everyone understands or agrees with decisions made by our elected officials. If they did, we’d actually be in worse shape than we thought we could ever find ourselves in. A difference of opinion and ideology goes a long way in making life work. I would never want to be around someone like myself. The same should be with our government. We need people that think differently than we do. We need a balance to represent everyone.
Locally, while our political ideologies may not be very diverse among our elected officials, we can at least say they are trying to make our town and county a great place that attracks people to visit.
Last week I had the honor of attending the Kentucky Press Association’s board of directors meeting in Elizabethtown. Being the treasurer and serving on the executive committee, I am bound to attend the meetings whether I really have time to do so or not. I struggled getting away last week, honestly. But, I did and I am thankful for that few hours I get to spend with my colleagues talking about the real issues that plague newspapers and how we fight to not only keep our industry relevant, but to ensure our governments stay in check with public notices. Some legislators make it their only ambition it seems to eliminate transparency that comes through public notices in the printed newspaper, a medium that is available to everyone, not just those with internet and those savvy enough to search out reports on aging government-controlled websites.
I always come away from our meetings refreshed and wanting to carry on the important work we do. The job is among the most stressful I can imagine, but it’s important. The stress is part of it. I am just thankful to have my friends across the state who get my problems because those same issues are also their problems. It’s a community of sorts.
As I rolled back into town around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 I looked over to see Barbourville glazed over in the color pink. “Barbie-ville” had taken over. Hundreds of people had come out to celebrate the new Barbie movie showing at our amazing new drive-in movie theater. Keeping the blonde theme going, Barbie was followed up by Legally Blonde, and this coming week, Barbie moves to the second movie slot to make way for a classic. Alicia Silverstone’s cult classic “Clueless” will bring another famous blonde character to the screen.
In all the bright, silly and colorful things going on in our town, this Barbie event was dramatically well-received and celebrated. People of all ages it seemed flocked to watch the movie but also take part in all the festivities surrounding the event that spanned most of the weekend.
We have to commend Marcia Dixon for becoming the ultimate event planner for our town. Stepping back to look at it, that’s really what she has taken on these past two years as our city tourism director. Barbourville has more to do for a wide variety of interests than it ever has. While some things may seem over the top, and they do to me (and I stress that ‘me’), I see so much joy in our community. From the selfie walks to the oversized holiday decorations and especially Barbie, no one can say there isn’t anything to do anymore.
Not everyone liked the idea of the drive-in. If I see one more person say we need a bowling alley, I might lose some hair. We’ve been surrounded by bowling allies over the years. Guess what? They went out of business. Drive-ins are a very retro idea also, but as we saw the need during the pandemic, a drive-in would have been an ultimate venue to allow people to leave home and stay separated but also enjoy movies in a big way.
The waterpark was a loser in many ways. It lost so much money it’s hard to comprehend. If the amount of people that complained about it being removed actually went to it and supported it, we might be having a different conversation today. It was a great thing for our city, but like all things, it needed support to continue.
The same can be said for this newspaper. We are able to continue our constitutionally-protected mission because of our ardent supporters — those of you who spend your advertising dollars with us, and those of you who faithfully pick up the paper each week.
In order for our community to strive and continue to grow, we must support what we have. We will always be thankful for how you support us. We never want to take that for granted, and we will always be mindful of why we exist — to serve our community.
