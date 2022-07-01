Knox County Public Library Director Lana Messer Hale spoke to the Knox County Chamber of Commerce during its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Hale has been with the library for 40 years, and noted “I was going to the public library almost daily as a child.” Before discussing the upcoming new building, she took a moment to mention some of the library’s current programs and features. The library offers books, e-books, movies, computers, language lessons, and many programs such as the bookmobile and reading programs for children. “We have a good turn out,” she stated. Many titles are available on the library website, accessible with a library card. She noted that the library makes an effort to buy new best sellers to have available.
Library cards are free to residents of Knox County, and people who work in county. A day pass is also available to those wishing to use computers who live outside the area. There are currently around a dozen computers available for use to the public. Library staff also can be found set up at community events like the Farmers’ Market.
“Knox County deserves a new library like everyone else,” Hale said of the pending new facility set to be built along Daniel Boone Drive. While a final price tag hasn’t been set, Hale’s hope is to have the building paid off, leaving the County without new debt; she noted several times the library has savings for the project. “We’ve worked hard for many years,” she said.
The library has met with an architect recently and tentatively hopes to be breaking ground this time next year. “We are doing a lot behind the scenes,” Hale stated. It was stated that the project would likely be completed in two-to-three years. In the meantime, the lot that will be home to the new structure has been put to use. Children were recently meet with the fire and police departments and checkout their vehicles. A petting zoo and inflatables are planned for the site later this year.
Among the features Hale hopes to have in the new library: a theatre, separate sections for children and young adults, study rooms, and an outdoor learning garden. Hale also spoke of having community rooms that can be used for various purposes such as meetings and classes. The current community room is used for children’s activities and partial storage. Hale noted the state’s guidance for a library in an area of Knox County’s size is around 19-20 thousand square feet, a goal she hopes to hit with the new building.
