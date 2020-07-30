A Knox County man has been indicted for first degree sodomy and first degree sexual abuse stemming from January and February 2020.
Benny Hammons was arrested on the night of Saturday, July 19 after police say he kidnapped a 12-year-old girl and allegedly sexually assaulted her before being stopped by an officer on patrol. Hammons is alleged to have forcibly kissed the minor, touched her breasts, and penetrated her with his fingers. The girl reportedly attempted to steer the vehicle toward the officer when Hammons grabbed the wheel, forcing the vehicle into a ditch.
Hammons’ indictment on Friday comes from allegations ranging from January to February 17 of this year. He is accused of engaging in deviate sexual intercourse and sexual contact through compulsion with a child under the age of twelve.
Hammons remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on two $250,000 bonds. He is due to appear before the Knox Circuit Court on August 28 at 9 a.m.
