A Corbin woman has been arrested on fresh charges for engaging in organized crime after a prior arrest in November 2022.
Mercedes Hart was arrested on February 16 by Probation and Parole and was booked on February 23 after being priorly arrested and released on November 22, 2022 while being ordered to pay a $25,000 surety bond.
Hart is alleged to be a co-conspirator in an organized crime ring involving stolen checks totalling $40,592.77.
The Barbourville Police Department had received a complaint from Summit Engineering which stated that the bank account associated with the business had been compromised and money was missing in the amount of $1169.83. During the investigation, Law Enforcement was able to determine that the information on the account had been obtained when mail matter had been stolen from the mailbox at Mitchell Tax Service over the course of several months. Law Enforcement was able to determine that Mary Brown had bragged about being the person who had taken the checks out of the mailbox at Mitchell Tax services and Mercedes Hart received checks from Brown.
Hart was released on a $50,000 cash bond on February 28.
