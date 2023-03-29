Fiscal Court 3-22-2023

The Knox County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Wednesday, March 22. The meeting started with tense conversation involving a citizen complaining about his property line.  PHOTO BY CHARLES MYRICK

The March meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court got off to a heated start when it came time for comments from the community.

A Knox County man approached the court during community comments time before the meeting’s agenda was adopted. The man appeared before the court asking for resolution of what he said was the county’s road right of way encroaching on his personal property. The Judge-Executive’s office was aware of the citizen’s complaints and instructed him on next steps before the court could consider taking any action. The man asked the court to retract the naming of the road by his property, stating “Laws have been broken” and “the court system has caused a grievance on me.” 

