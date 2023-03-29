The March meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court got off to a heated start when it came time for comments from the community.
A Knox County man approached the court during community comments time before the meeting’s agenda was adopted. The man appeared before the court asking for resolution of what he said was the county’s road right of way encroaching on his personal property. The Judge-Executive’s office was aware of the citizen’s complaints and instructed him on next steps before the court could consider taking any action. The man asked the court to retract the naming of the road by his property, stating “Laws have been broken” and “the court system has caused a grievance on me.”
A brief exchange between the man and elected officials, heated at times, ended after Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell instructed the man the court was going to “Conduct a civil meeting here,” before moving on and adopting the agenda.
The court approved the County Attorney’s delinquent tax report of $14,415.27.
Among several standard agenda items, the court voted to continue its contract with McCreary County to house its inmates in the Knox County Detention Center.
The court rescinded a previous resolution concerning the “Cleaner Water Act” due to a change and adopted a new resolution in its place. Resolution 20230322-01 “Cleaner Water Project” passed unanimously. The resolution approved accepting a grant assistance agreement, authorizing an amendment to the county’s annual budget, and authorizing a representative, Mike Mitchell, to sign all related documents in relation to funds appropriated by the Kentucky General Assembly for infrastructure projects passed in Senate Bill 36 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Ky. General Assembly for the Cleaner Water Program.
The initial resolution was passed in December in honor of the late Stacey Roark, former magistrate for Knox County’s Second District, bringing full circle one of his biggest goals in office - to bring clean water to the underserved people of his district. “We will be doing this in honor of Stacey,” Mitchell said concerning the resolution. “He was always concerned for them; it’s an honor to do this in his honor and thank him for his service.”
Another resolution, 20230322-02, was passed to “develop recreational resources to provide for the health and well being of the general public” as the court intends to apply for assistance for the Recreational Trails Program from the Department for Local Government for a maximum of 80% of the proposed project cost, estimated at $250,000. The resolution also says the court will hold in reserve 20% of the proposed project cost for the purpose of matching the assistance, and if awarded the grant, will sign assurances to comply with all federal and state laws and regulations.
The court also passed resolution 20230322-03, an election equipment grant, purchasing new election equipment in the amount of $150,107. The resolution prompted an audience member to ask, “Does Dominion own the machines?” The question was referring to the company involved in the 2020 presidential election and conspiracy theories from the allegations of that election. The question was answered that no, the machines are not from Dominion.
The court again rejected a bid for a new 50kw natural gas generator for the 911 center.
