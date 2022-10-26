Heidrick woman faces charges after restaurant incident

Corbin Police Sgt. Steve Meadors arrested and charged Ashley E. Hubbard, 36, of Heidrick, with alcohol intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing and fourth-degree assault in connection with an incident at a restaurant.
The Knox County woman allegedly assaulted a Corbin restaurant owner and security, resisted arrest when the police showed up, got Tasered twice on her way to jail and allegedly bit someone, who was in the backseat of the police cruiser with her while she was being taken to jail, according to court records in her case.
Meadors also charged Hubbard with attempted third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and menacing in connection to the events at the Whitley County Detention Center and at Baptist Health Corbin.
The incident started about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, when Corbin police received a call from Icehouse Restaurant and Bar reporting that a woman had allegedly assaulted the owner and security, Meadors wrote in an arrest citation.
When police arrived, they located Hubbard in the front parking lot of the Icehouse. She was allegedly unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech and was screaming profanities causing a disturbance, according to an arrest citation.
When police attempted to place Hubbard under arrest, she allegedly balled her fists and began to resist by pulling away from officers. Hubbard was taken to the ground and continued to resist as Meadors and Cpl. Kenneth Proffitt handcuffed her, a citation stated.
While transporting her, Proffitt had to stop on Main Street due to Hubbard banging her head on the cage of the patrol car, and when he opened the rear door to more securely restrain her, she allegedly began kicking at him. Then in an effort to get her back in the vehicle, Proffitt deployed his Taser “drive stunning” her in the leg, Meadors wrote.
Proffitt then had to stop a second time on Cumberland Falls highway due to Hubbard allegedly biting Lonnie Sharp, who was also being transported to the Whitley County Detention Center. Proffitt gave Hubbard orders to stop biting and when she didn’t he deployed his Taser a second time “drive stunning” her in the thigh to regain compliance, according to an arrest citation.
Once at the jail, Hubbard refused to exit the vehicle despite numerous commands. The officer assisted jail staff in carrying her into the jail when she refused to walk, and she started kicking Meadors trying to hit him in the groin area, according to the second arrest citation.
The officer attempted to swing her around so she would be facing away from him at which time the deputy jailer let go of her as well and she fell onto the jail floor receiving a small cut on her eyebrow, the second citation stated.
Hubbard was placed in the restraint chair and then the jail staff refused to take her without medical clearance due to the cut.
The officer and deputy jailer then had to carry her to the police cruiser because she refused to walk.
After she was taken to Baptist Health Corbin, Hubbard was disorderly to staff and was screaming profanities in the emergency room.
“Offender (Hubbard) told one employee she would catch her out somewhere and assault her. She threatened to assault several other employees numerous times,” Meadors wrote on the second citation.
Hubbard was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center at 6:16 a.m. Sunday.
Alcohol involvement was suspected, according to both of her arrest citations.
Judge Fred White entered not guilty pleas for Hubbard on all charges during her arraignment Monday morning in Whitley District Court.
White set a $5,000 cash bond to cover both cases and scheduled a Nov. 29 pre-trial conference in Hubbard’s cases.
