Heidrick woman faces charges after restaurant incident

Corbin Police Sgt. Steve Meadors arrested and charged Ashley E. Hubbard, 36, of Heidrick, with alcohol intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing and fourth-degree assault in connection with an incident at a restaurant.

The Knox County woman allegedly assaulted a Corbin restaurant owner and security, resisted arrest when the police showed up, got Tasered twice on her way to jail and allegedly bit someone, who was in the backseat of the police cruiser with her while she was being taken to jail, according to court records in her case.

