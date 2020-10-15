A statement has been issued by Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center confirming some of the numbers reported were residents and staff following days of surging numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County.
According to BHRC Site Administrator Bobbie Mills, “In spite of every effort and the extreme diligence of our staff, Barbourville Health & Rehabilitation Center does have some residents and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19. Upon learning of positive tests, we immediately notified the local health department, state officials, and our Medical Director. Anyone who has tested positive is being closely monitored and isolated or quarantined according to health department and CDC guidelines.”
Releases from the Knox County Health Department indicated large numbers were from a congregated setting, but officials declined to identify the origin of the numbers further with expectation of a release from the affected facility.
On October 7, KCHD reported 36 new positive cases, with 24 coming from the facility. Two days later, KCHD reported 15 new cases with six coming from the facility. On October 12, 13 of 34 cases were reported to be from a congregated setting as well. Finally, on Wednesday, October 14, 13 new cases of a total 31 new cases that day also came from a congregated setting.
Additionally, KCHD reported three deaths in its October 14 report, with a total of 692 positive cases in Knox County. Of those, 167 were considered active cases.
KCHD continues to encourage social distancing, frequent hand washing, surface disinfecting and avoiding touching the face, coughing into the elbow and wearing masks.
