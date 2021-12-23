Opinions were strong regarding what should be done at the intersection of KY 229 and US 25E after last week’s story. This week we look into some of the suggestions and dig deeper into traffic data from the state.
Last week we reported that collisions and injuries at the KY 229 intersection were higher than many with traffic lights and especially higher than other intersections without them. Continued analysis of the data made available by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shows that traffic along US 25E at KY 229 is comparable to other major intersections.
US 25E sees an average annual daily traffic (AADT) of 17,474 at KY 229, over 2,000 more cars than the average number that pass the 13 major intersections studied for this series. The number is higher than intersections with traffic lights at KY 11 (17,253), Treuhaft Blvd. (17,457), and Master Street (9,928). The intersections at Daniel Boone Drive and Cumberland Avenue (21,820) and at KY 830, KY 233, and the Corbin Bypass (21,148) saw larger AADT and were included in the same measurement sections.
An area where KY 229 lagged behind comparable intersections was in AADT along the connector routes to US 25E.
When measuring the sections of the roads just off of the highway, KY 229 drops to the third lowest AADT, just ahead of KY 3085 and KY 1232. The measurement section of KY 229 intersecting US 25E has an AADT of 1,174. Comparable sections of KY 11 (3,458), Treuhaft Blvd (3,081), KY 233 (3,025), and KY 830 (1,962) all see higher AADT. Major connecting roads in Barbourville and Corbin see significantly higher AADT; Master Street (9, 926) and Daniel Boone Drive (6,618). The average AADT for the 13 major intersecting roads is 3,406.
Installing traffic lights at KY 229 was the leading view on last week’s Facebook post of the story. Next week’s story in this series will focus on traffic light studies, cost, and criteria from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on installing lights; as well as comparing lights to roundabouts.
A roundabout was another popular idea put forth by commenters, although the idea also drew significant pushback. “Red light be perfect a roundabout would cause more accidents in that spot (sic),” said one commenter. While the idea of a roundabout sounded absurd to some, the Federal Highway Administration offers guidance on roundabouts. A 2012 FHWA study found that “roundabouts constructed at intersections along high-speed, two-lane rural highways reduced overall crashes by up to 68% and reduced injury crashes by up to 88%.” Data on the feasibility of a four-land roundabout was not readily available at press time.
Another suggestion for the intersection was J-turns as used at the KY 233 intersection. That intersection sees more traffic than the KY 229 intersection, but also saw half as many crashes and nearly one-fifth the injuries. The J-turn project cost $200,000 when it was constructed in 2018. “[The signal] didn’t reduce traffic accidents and it didn’t reduce the fatalities,” said Sherri Chappell, Project Director for KYTC District 11, at the time. “If you look at the data over three years, the amount of accidents before verses the amount of accidents after was basically about the same, which means it didn’t accomplish its goal of what a signalized intersection should do.”
“There are many homes on 229, and lots of people who work in London and live in the Barbourville area take this road to and from work. I did for a few years. Put a stop light in. There are others on 25e, why not here? (sic)” read one comment on last week’s post. Another stated “make it ‘no left turn’ and put a U-turn in just down the road. No light needed and no interfering with the 4-lane traffic. Just my $0.02.” Others pointed out that the Baily Switch Fire Department is located at the busy intersection.
While folks may disagree on what should be done at the intersection, one consensus becomes clear when reading the many comments the original post generated: something must be done.
