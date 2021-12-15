Out of thirteen major intersections on US 25E in Knox County, why does only one see an abnormally high number of injuries?
The intersection of US 25E and KY 229 has earned a reputation as a dangerous place. The intersection is the largest in the county without traffic lights, featuring flashing caution lights instead that offer no protection for those pulling out.
Crash statistics from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reveal just how dangerous the intersection is compared to others.
Of thirteen major intersections on the United States Highway, the KY 229 intersection saw the third most injuries over a five-year period; eclipsed only by the busy intersections at Old 25E in Barbourville and the Corbin Bypass. Both of these intersections feature traffic lights.
The KY 229 intersection comes in fifth in total accidents over the period from January 1, 2017 to December 12 of this year. The intersections at Daniel Boone Drive in Barbourville and Master Street in Corbin see more total accidents, but fewer injuries. Both have traffic lights.
KY 229 also sees more total accidents and injuries than intersections at Treuhaft Boulevard, N KY 11, KY 1304, and KY 830, all of which have red lights.
The number of accidents at US 25E and KY 233 is half that of KY 229, and injuries were nearly one fifth those at KY 229.
The KY 233 intersection formerly featured red lights before the intersection was converted to include J-turns. The change from lights to J-turns cost $200,000 and was aimed at improving traffic flow. While preventing drivers from crossing straight across the highway. Would an intersection like this reduce accidents and injuries at KY 229?
Other major intersections along US 25E that have no traffic lights or a J-turn see far fewer accidents and injuries than KY 229. Over the five year period analyzed by The Advocate; the intersections at KY 223, KY 1232, and KY 3085 saw less than one fourth the number of accidents at KY 229 combined and less than one third the number of injuries.
Of the five intersections studied, the bottom four in collisions have no traffic lights. KY 229 is the only exception at number five and is also the highest ranked intersection not in a town. The pattern holds true for number of injuries where KY 229 is third.
Forty-one percent of accidents at KY 229 involved injuries. Only the Treuhaft Boulevard intersection is higher at 52%. This excludes the rural intersections at KY 3085 and KY 1232 where 100% of accidents saw injuries but each intersection only saw one reported accident over the five-year period; like KY 229, neither have traffic lights. Of the four intersections with more total collisions than KY 229, three make up the bottom three in percentage of accidents with injuries and are all 10 or more percentage points lower than KY 229. Only the Corbin Bypass intersection comes close at 37.5%.
When compared to other major intersections along US 25E, it’s clear that KY 229 needs work. The intersection remains near the top when sorting the data by accidents, total injuries, and accidents with injuries. With the new Cumberland Run track set to open in Corbin and the Boone’s Ridge wildlife center opening in Bell County, traffic through the area is sure to increase. Do we want to see accidents increase along with it?
