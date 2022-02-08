A Knox County man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly held a woman against her will for two days.
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mickey Grubb, 54, just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 7 after they received a call stating someone had been assaulted and needed emergency services.
Grubb is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and first-degree strangulation. As of press time, he is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Knox County Detention Center.
According to Grubb’s arrest citation, he had padlocked the only functional door from the residence on the outside to prevent the victim from leaving. Over the course of two days, he reportedly cut the victim with a knife and choked them unconscious with an extension cord.
The citation states that the victim was able to climb out of a window when Grubb finally left the residence and ran to a neighbor for help. The citation lists a graphic account of injuries the victim sustained. The victim was airlifted to a medical facility with “serious physical injuries to their head and face,” as well as a laceration and bruises.
