A Knox County man was arrested early Saturday morning after he was clocked going 93 miles per hour on US 25E.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Wilson observed a tan Infiniti G20 traveling southbound at around 1:30 a.m. Wilson’s radar registered the vehicle at 93 mph, nearly 40 mph over the speed limit.
Wilson turned around and activated his emergency lights. The suspect continued to drive for roughly one and a half miles before pulling over, according to the arrest citation, which states that Dillon Jones, 29, was not wearing a seat belt and that a strong odor of alcohol was coming from his car. When Jones was asked how much he’d drank, he reportedly said “I’ve had a few.”
Jones was unable to successfully perform during field sobriety tests and blew a .086 on a breathalyzer. He reportedly stated “I’ve had too much to drink and I admit that.”
The plates on Jones’ car were cancelled due to a failure to maintain insurance. He also told Wilson that he didn’t pull over immediately because he didn’t realize the police were behind him.
Jones was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He was released later Saturday morning and arraigned on Monday where he was scheduled for pretrial on September 14.
