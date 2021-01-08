A Knox County woman was arrested Sunday after effectively calling the police on herself.
Liza Pennington, 34, called to report that her purse had been stolen and that her neighbor had the theft on video. While being told by deputies that she needed to obtain a warrant, Pennington reportedly said “You might as well come down here because I’m busting in her house and kicking her ass.”
When deputies arrived, Pennington was in the alleged thief’s home screaming. The resident told police that Pennington and her boyfriend had forced their way into her home and assaulted her multiple times. Deputies would later speak with the neighbor who had video surveillance and found that he had never witnessed the accused purse snatcher go into Pennigton’s home.
Pennington was arrested and charged with second degree burglary. She is currently held on a $25,000 bond with a January 12 court date.
