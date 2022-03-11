Approaching a year following the partial collapse of a historic downtown Barbourville building, inspectors have officially declared the building condemned and the City says no efforts have been made to resolve the building’s woes or the debt owed to the City for cleanup.
On Friday, March 4, a bright sign was visible on windows of the building stating, “This structure is unsafe and its occupancy has been prohibited by the Building Inspector.”
“At this point, the building owners have failed to do anything, period,” said Mayor David Thompson. “We’re at the point where the building inspector for the City has been forced to condemn the building in order to protect the public, and that’s where we stand right now.
“As we’re nearing the one year mark with building owners failing to make any attempt to repair their building, a privately owned building, not owned by the City, the City is being forced to protect the public and surrounding business owners.”
The next steps in the process will be explained during the City Council meeting on Thursday, March 10.
The City previously filed a lawsuit on September 30, 2021 against the property owners seeking reimbursement for cleanup costs of nearly $27,000. The City’s lawsuit claims for expenses incurred by the City “for its efforts to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public and surrounding properties due to the partial collapse of the subject property.” The property is also subject to a lien by the City.
The lawsuit asserts that the property was “in a dilapidated and dangerous condition resulting in a partial collapse due to its aforesaid condition, causing an imminent risk of danger and a serious threat to the health, safety and welfare of the public. The lawsuit notes that William Matthew Dixon did give consent to the City to make the property safe, to which the filings state “Without immediate action by the City the effects of the partial collapse would have been irreparable and/or irreversible and a threat to the lives of the city residents.” The City’s expenses, to which a lien was placed against the property, totals $26,975.68. The Dixon’s are personally liable to the City for the total amount of the lien, according to the lawsuit.
The City asserts its right that it is the “first, prior and superior liens to any and all others with the sole exception of any valid Knox County taxes and City of Barbourville, Ky. taxes” owed against the property at 116 Knox Street.
The lawsuit seeks “That this Court should order the subject real property which is the subject of this action sold by the Master Commissioner of this Court for the purpose of satisfying the lien of the City of Barbourville, Kentucky, and the liens of the other Defendants herein,” namely Commercial Bank and Knox County, Ky. as they were named as defendants.
The lawsuit seeks a personal judgment against defendants William Matthew Dixon and Lenora Kay Dixon for the total of $26,975.68, plus interest, as well as unpaid City taxes. Additionally, the City requests for the other defendants, Commercial Bank and Knox County, Ky., to come forward with any claims they may have against the property or forever be barred from doing so. The City also seeks to be awarded its costs and attorney fees as well as “all other just and proper relief to which Plaintiff may appear entitled.”
As of press time Wednesday, no reimbursements had been made to the City for the cleanup costs.
A request for comment from the property owners at the time went unanswered.
