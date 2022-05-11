A Knox County institution is now in new hands. The deal was finalized on Wednesday, May 4 to sell Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home to its existing manager.
Now owner-operator, Michael Dixon purchased the funeral home from Buford and Jan Cobb, who initially took ownership of the business in 2017. Cobb, a multi-generation funeral director and his wife moved to Oldham County late last year ahead of Buford’s retirement.
“We leave with a heavy heart and a lot of friends,” said Buford Cobb.
Michael Dixon is no stranger to the area. Having worked at Cobb-Hampton since late November as its manager, Dixon and his wife, Tracy, are natives of Cumberland, Ky. Dixon has garnered 30 years of experience in the industry, having recently spent several years at House-Rawlings Funeral Home in London.
Dixon graduated from Mid-America College of Funeral Science in 1998 and is dually licensed as a funeral director and embalmer. His wife Tracy plans to begin her journey toward becoming a funeral director soon and eventually coming on staff at the funeral home. The Dixon’s are joined by their son Joseph, 9.
Familiar faces at the funeral home will remain the same. Vickie Abner, a licensed funeral director, is approaching 25 years of employment with the establishment. Mike Grubbs will remain on staff in charge of cemetery work.
Among immediate plans for the funeral home is a rebranding. Folks visiting the website or calling the facility will likely be greeted with “Hampton Funeral Home.” The business, founded and formerly owned by the late Troy Hampton, will be going back to its roots, building upon the historic legacy Hampton and his family left behind.
“I’m going back to the old way the funeral business used to be,” said Dixon. “I’m old school, and the family is going to be in charge if they use us. We do what they ask.”
Among other changes are major renovations taking place inside the building. The casket display room and offices will be going back to their original locations near the rear entry of the building. The chapels will receive new seating, and will be identical, except the left chapel will have a stage area whereas the right chapel does not. The larger chapel will be getting new carpet as well.
“They will be treated with superior service, honesty, integrity, compassion and love,” Dixon said when asked what he would like the public to know about his funeral home. “Love is missing in a lot of things right now.”
As of Tuesday, May 10, the Kentucky State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers approved the business’s name change, which will legally take effect in the near future.
Dixon noted there’s no need to worry about the financials of the funeral in times of grieving. “If there is a family with illnesses that cannot get insurance, they need to come to see us about arrangements and about how we can help them prior to passing away,” Dixon said.
In a statement to The Mountain Advocate, Buford Cobb said, “Thank you for allowing me and my wife, Jan, to serve the Barbourville, Knox County area for the past five years. Due to medical and other circumstances, we are passing the ownership of Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home to Michael Dixon. Michael has been a funeral director and embalmer for over 20 years. I am sure Michael, his wife Tracy and their trusted staff will continue the proud tradition of care and guidance to the families served by Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home.”
