A Knox County man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a short police chase around Barbourville.
Barbourville Police responded to a reported hit-and-run at US 25E and KY 3439. Records say that Michael Williams Jr., 25, fled the scene after striking another vehicle twice. Officers found Williams’ vehicle on KY 3439 and conducted a stop.
During the stop, Williams reportedly fled and cut through a ditch to avoid law enforcement.
He then drove his Ford Fusion through the parking lot of Walmart, where he struck a wrecker before proceeding northbound on US 25E.
Williams continued his attempt to elude police by making a U-turn at Daniel Boone Drive and heading down the hill at the former Parkway Pharmacy. From there Williams traveled on Cumberland Avenue toward the downtown area. Police were able to surround the Ford on Cumberland Avenue, just before Daniel Boone Drive, and apprehend Williams.
According to his arrest citation, Williams was “very unsteady on his feet” and had slurred speech. He was read implied consent at the Barbourville Police Department and consented to a breathalyzer test. Williams was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing police in the first-degree, failure to wear seat belts, and first and second-degree criminal mischief.
An investigation found that Williams had ran the red light where the initial incident occurred and nearly hit the victim. He’s alleged to have then drove his car into the victim’s on purpose before shifting into reverse and hitting them again. Williams remains held at the Knox County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond as of this article’s publication.
Williams is scheduled for court on December 14.
