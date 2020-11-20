An Artemus man is in custody following a hit and run incident at Burger King in Barbourville.
Steven Bingham, 50, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. on Monday after Barbourville Police Department received a complaint of a man who had backed into another vehicle and fled. The caller stated that Bingham rolled into the front of his vehicle and got out. Bingham reportedly told the victim “Don’t call the police, I don’t have a driver’s license, I will go to jail.”
The victim showed police a picture of the vehicle that backed into his, including the license plate. The vehicle in the photo was a match for Bingham’s who pulled back into the parking lot as officers were examining the damaged automobile. Bingham failed to stop for officers in the lot despite being directed to.
Bingham stopped just short of US25E and began backing toward police. After stopping he exited his vehicle and told police he was coming back to make sure the victim was okay after going to make a call in the parking lot of Walmart.
Police noted that Bingham was giving off a strong alcoholic odor and had visibly red, glossy eyes. He reportedly told the officers that “I have only had two beers. Bingham was put through field sobriety tests where he is noted as giving “multiple clues of impairment.”
Upon a search of Bingham’s car, police discovered an open bottle of Jim Beam in the passenger side floor board, roughly three fourths of the whiskey was reportedly missing. Three empty Budweiser cans were also found in the car. Bingham was taken to Barbourville ARH where implied consent was read and blood taken.
Bingham is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, possession of open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to maintain required insurance.
Bingham is held at the Knox County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
