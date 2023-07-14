In 2011, the Kay Jay community and surrounding area was devastated by a flash flood that destroyed homes and saw one person lose their life.
A storm hit Knox County on June 20, 2011, particularly heavy in the Kay Jay, Warren and Trosper communities, causing damage along up to seven miles of Brush Creek and Tye Fork where many homes were destroyed and one person lost their life. While some residents received FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) assistance and $95,000 was poured into a project in the watershed, it wasn’t enough. Heavy bouts of flooding have occurred in the 12 years since that tragic day in 2011. The tragic flooding in Breathitt and Perry counties in 2022 underscore the need for addressing the ticking time bomb in Knox County.
“I’ve seen floods before, but this is total devastation”
Then-Artemus Fire Chief John Bays said of the flood, “I’ve seen floods before, but this is total devastation... I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Now Knox County Judge-Executive, Mike Mitchell was working his first week as the county’s Emergency Management Director when the 2011 flood hit. “It is truly overwhelming. Until you see or experience it, you can’t imagine it,” Mitchell said.
The flood claimed the life of 55-year-old Donnie Pate. Pate’s mother, Wilma, was also missing for a period of time, and articles covering the situation stated as many as 75 people volunteered in search and rescue operations for Pate and others.
Area residents blamed much of the disaster from the flooding on coal company Nally & Hamilton, claiming a silt pond high above the homes from the coal company’s activities gave way, sending water and mud toward their homes. A jury trial against Nally & Hamilton involving over 80 families was held in 2014. Records from that trial could not be provided by press time.
Now 12 years later, a program is being rolled out that will offer residents of the Kay Jay, Warren, Trosper and Wheeler communities an opportunity to potentially sell their home via a Voluntary Buyout Program. Officials have recognized that many people would leave the flood-prone area if it were not for financial constraints keeping them from doing so, and with each heavy rainfall comes the anxiety of history repeating itself.
On Monday, July 10 beginning at noon, representatives with the Knox County Fiscal Court began going house to house in the community to distribute flyers announcing the Emergency Watershed Protection Home Buyout Program.
An informational meeting with Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the Kay Jay Community Park.
The program is completely voluntary. Those interested in signing up will need to provide a copy of their deed and a PVA map of their property. Sign-ups will begin on July 17.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to attend the informational meeting on Thursday, July 13. Other questions or concerns should be directed to call 606-595-8938, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.