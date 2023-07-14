In 2011, the Kay Jay community and surrounding area was devastated by a flash flood that destroyed homes and saw one person lose their life.

A storm hit Knox County on June 20, 2011, particularly heavy in the Kay Jay, Warren and Trosper communities, causing damage along up to seven miles of Brush Creek and Tye Fork where many homes were destroyed and one person lost their life. While some residents received FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) assistance and $95,000 was poured into a project in the watershed, it wasn’t enough. Heavy bouts of flooding have occurred in the 12 years since that tragic day in 2011. The tragic flooding in Breathitt and Perry counties in 2022 underscore the need for addressing the ticking time bomb in Knox County.

