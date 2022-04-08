The Knox County UNITE Coalition held its monthly meeting Tuesday at noon in the Union College Student Center.
Following a welcome by UNITE Chair Claudia Greenwood, the meeting’s guest speaker took the podium. Sarah Laing, a graduate of Hope City who now serves as Community Liaison and Recovery Event Coordinator for the organization, recalled her battle with addiction and recovery before the coalition.
Laing grew up in a troubled home where abuse was common. She would go on to have her first child as a teen and spent her later teenage years in a Detroit foster home. She went on to have more children with a new partner who faced his own challenges with alcohol. After he had been prescribed pain medication following an accident, he offered her one when she was feeling unwell; this would be the catalyst for a long battle with addiction that went from pills to heroine. The family tried to escape the heroine epidemic by moving to Kentucky, where the parents would begin taking Suboxone that later turned into meth use. Her first contact with Hope City came after a 2018 arrest on domestic charges.
Laing’s addiction battle continued, however. She overdosed twice, having to be placed on life support, and learned that her brother had died of an overdose while she was locked up.
Laing had a come-to-God moment following these events. One day while riding in a car, the vehicle was stopped due to having a flat. Laing, wanting to finally escape the life she was living, informed the officer that she had active warrants and was arrested. This stint in jail, she studied the bible, worked in the kitchen, and sought others who wished to change their lives. One day she was told she was getting out and being sent to Hope City. The center’s staff worked to encourage her to stay with the program where she often spent time in the sanctuary. Three years later, Laing has her children back, has her own home and now works with the same law enforcement personnel that had once taken her to jail as an advocate for others needing another chance to escape addiction.
Following Laing’s testimony, the coalition heard a report on the annual fishing tournament from Greenwood. The event raised roughly $7,000 in profits, although some of that money will go to another tournament partner.
