The Kentucky State Police recently issued a press release on the danger of leaving children in cars. 52 children died last year form vehicular heat stroke, two of them from Kentucky.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith urged people to always check their entire vehicle before locking it and walking away. “If you see an unattended child in a car and are concerned, call 911,” he stated. He stressed that although there have been no recent events in Knox County, people need to “be aware.”
850 children have died from being left in hot cars since 1998. In the press release, KSP spokesperson Sgt. Josh Lawson says most incident occur because a parent or caregiver forgets the child is there. “A majority of parents are misinformed and like to believe they could never forget about their child,” he says.
Kentucky passed Brian’s Law in 2000, after 11-month old Brian Puckett died after being left in a hot car by his babysitter. The law “makes a person liable for second-degree manslaughter or first-degree wanton endangerment for leaving a child younger than eight years of age in a motor vehicle where circumstances pose a grave risk of death.”
Smith stated that the temperature inside a car can “climb 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.” He added that rolling the windows down doesn’t make much of a difference to reduce temperature. Smith also reminds drivers that the high temperatures are dangerous for pets as well.
