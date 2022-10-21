It’s been said many times that he’s one of the hardest working men around. That is a feat in itself considering Harold Farmer turned eighty years old this past April. One only has to look back to Farmer’s childhood to find where all of his ambition originated. He was born during World War II, a time when most families were still struggling to survive financially after The Great Depression.
Farmer’s father opened W.O. Farmer Coal Mine in Bull Creek in 1946-1955. He eventually became unable to work due to rock dust on his lungs. Farmer’s mother stayed home to raise their five children. The family survived through the winters by selling tobacco until the government took that away when Farmer turned ten years old. He remembers, “They said people were using too many pesticides.”
Tough times created a need for help from even the youngest abled hands. Farmer explained, “When I was eight or nine, it was my job to milk the cow and feed the hogs first thing everyday. Brother Walter’s job was to build the fire. Sister Wanita learned to cook when she was tall enough to reach the stove. Eddie and Billy were still too young to work.”
Farmer distinctly remembers when he first started beekeeping. At the age of nine, he found a swarm of bees at Fount and began to work with the bees and gather their honey for personal use and to sell. Seventy years later, he still shares honey with his family and friends.
Farmer recalls when he was around eleven years old, he would travel with his father to Indiana with a load of coal in exchange for hay or gravel that they could bring back to sell. Also during this time, Farmer’s mother would drop him off each morning, where he would build fires for the three Fount Schools for a nickel per school, totaling fifteen cents a day.
Though he had a mind to work, Farmer recalls, “Me and a bunch of the boys used to get a whipping almost everyday at school. The teacher would have us go get our own switch. It had to be a good one or we got into more trouble. One day, we’d had enough and decided to fix our teacher. We found a big switch and covered it with poison ivy. The next day, the teacher came back in with his eyes almost swollen shut.” Farmer laughed, “To our knowledge, he never knew what we had done.” He continued, “Those whippings hurt and when we got home, we got another one! But you know how rowdy young boys are.”
By the time Farmer reached high school, he had taken an interest in mechanics. Under the supervision of teacher ‘Hack’ Seal, he and the other mechanic students kept the Knox County School Buses running.
On Friday, May 8th, 1960, Farmer graduated from high school. Two days later, Sunday, May 10th, his mother graduated from Union College with a teaching degree. The very next day, Farmer’s mother put him on a bus to Ohio where a job was waiting. He admitted, “I’d never rode a bus before. I didn’t even have a suitcase. I put my belongings in two feed sacks.” When he got to Newport, Farmer didn’t know which way to go. After noticing he was walking in circles, a policeman picked him up and took him to his aunt’s house where he’d planned to stay.
Farmer began working for General Electric for $1.89 per hour. He worked there for four years and got laid off. Not to be deterred, Farmer went to school for another six months in order to become a motorcycle cop. He made around $1.00 an hour and had to supply his own uniforms and weapons.
By 1962, Farmer had married Faye Turner, who had become the love of his life. The two soon began to raise a family: Jeffrey, Rita Wood, Douglas, and Melody Lambo. Going back to his roots, Farmer found a job working for Bud Morman at Union 76. Morman saw Farmer’s potential and worked out an agreement with a company to pay for him to go to front end alignment school. Farmer worked an eight hour shift at Union 76 for seventeen and a half years. However, he also worked an additional eight hour shift at Grace Chemical producing cracking catalysts for oil companies. Those sixteen hour days meant that many times the only time he was able to see his children was when he picked them up from the front porch where they slept while waiting for him to get home or on Sundays when they all went to church. At the time, Farmer thought he had to work that much in order to support his family. Now, his greatest regret is the time he lost watching his kids grow up.
When Farmer brought his family back to Knox County, he worked for Lloyd Hammons Coal Company, Cumberland Ford, and Don Pickard before retiring in 2015.
As you may have guessed, Farmer still to this day works from his garage at home as a mechanic. Each year he plants a garden with twenty bushels of beans, twenty rows of corn, one hundred tomato plants, twenty bushels of sweet potatoes, lettuce, onion, cabbage, blackberries, and sunflowers. His girls can some of the crops and the rest are sold to neighbors.
Farmer says his work ethic came from watching how hard his mother and father worked. His philosophy is, “Treat people like you want to be treated. Don’t ever do a half job or shirk it.” He chuckled, “I tell my children, ‘I plan to be around until I am one hundred years old and I will be watching you’ and I know who’s watching over me!’”
Wait folks! That’s not the end of the story! Farmer did eventually learn to add some balance to his life. He helped his son Jeff to race go karts for four years. Then, in 2009, Farmer sponsored the car Jeff would ride as a drag car racer. Thus, racing became a family pastime. Their latest drag car is a 1982 Malibu Station Wagon. Farmer admits, “We’re not the best, but we are in the top five!”
