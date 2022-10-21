It’s been said many times that he’s one of the hardest working men around.  That is a feat in itself considering Harold Farmer turned eighty years old this past April.  One only has to look back to Farmer’s childhood to find where all of his ambition originated.  He was born during World War II, a time when most families were still struggling to survive financially after The Great Depression.

Farmer’s father opened W.O. Farmer Coal Mine in Bull Creek in 1946-1955. He eventually became unable to work due to rock dust on his lungs.  Farmer’s mother stayed home to raise their five children.  The family survived through the winters by selling tobacco until the government took that away when Farmer turned ten years old. He remembers, “They said people were using too many pesticides.”

