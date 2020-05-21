Knox County Health Department hosted its first-ever drive-through COVID-19 testing over the weekend.
According to Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains, 203 people took advantage of the testing.
“The drive-thru went extremely smooth,” said Rains. “We were very pleased by how patient and cooperative everyone was that got tested.”
The tests were performed Friday and Saturday under the Knox County Extension Service shelter, where the Knox County Farmers’ Market meets. The shelter was set up to allow for two lines of vehicles to move through.
As of press time Wednesday, about half of the test results came back negative for COVID-19, while the remaining are still outstanding.
So far, KCHD has reported a total of eight positive cases of COVID-19, with most having fully recovered as of Wednesday, May 20 and one remaining in quarantine. A total of 667 tests have been performed in Knox County.
According to Rains, the need for a second drive-through test will depend on an increase in cases.
“We will monitor case counts and if cases begin to increase, then we will likely have another drive thru in the future,” she said. “The mass testing helps us to identify if we are experiencing any community spread. Once all results are finalized from the drive thru, then we will have a better indication of if we are having any community spread.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.