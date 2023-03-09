Kim Dunn

Kim Dunn created ‘Caleb’s Book Giveaway’ in honor of her son, Caleb Dunn, who was passionate about reading and his community.

PHOTO BY LARRY SPICER

Kim Dunn is not one for publicity, nor recognition. However, through a simple act of kindness, she does a work that impacts many lives. For the past six years Dunn, who teaches reading comprehension and strategies at Jesse D. Lay Elementary School, has held a book giveaway for each of her students. Not for notoriety, but rather, because of great inspiration.

You see, Kim Dunn is inspired by her son, Caleb. So to understand the program, which is called ‘Caleb’s Book Giveaway’, you have to understand the amazing young man behind it all.

