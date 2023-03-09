Kim Dunn is not one for publicity, nor recognition. However, through a simple act of kindness, she does a work that impacts many lives. For the past six years Dunn, who teaches reading comprehension and strategies at Jesse D. Lay Elementary School, has held a book giveaway for each of her students. Not for notoriety, but rather, because of great inspiration.
You see, Kim Dunn is inspired by her son, Caleb. So to understand the program, which is called ‘Caleb’s Book Giveaway’, you have to understand the amazing young man behind it all.
Caleb was an avid and ferocious reader, according to Dunn. From a first grader reading the Magic Treehouse with his best friend Alex, to a middle schooler who would give his mom suggestions on books to share with her students, to a brilliant young man in college, Caleb never lost his passion for reading. With that being said, as much as he loved to read, he was much more and no one describes her son better than Kim herself, and as she says, “Caleb was known for his kindness, and giving spirit.”
As much as Caleb loved reading, he may have loved giving to others even more. He was heavily involved with this community but in surrounding communities, and counties as well. He involved himself in various activities and programs and he made many friends along the way.
However, Caleb’s journey here ended when he was just 22 years old. But the impact he has on people’s lives is still being felt today. “He would have loved this cause that was just kind of his spirit,” shared Dunn.
The loss hasn’t been an easy one for Kim and her husband Andy. With that being said, she has chosen to carry on the light that shined so brightly within Caleb. That is where she came up with the idea for ‘Caleb’s Book Giveaway’ which came through a simple question that she asked herself, “what do you think about them, that is light, and how does that light continue to burn?”
That is the driving force behind the annual giveaway. A program that Dunn hopes to see go beyond the walls of Lay Elementary. A step that is already beginning to see fruition. In fact, this year she was able to give out 140 plus books to 5th and 6th graders at Flat Lick.
Yes, the program continues to grow, however, this is not where it ends. There is also a scholarship for prospective college students as well. The ‘Caleb Dunn Memorial Scholarship’ which offers financial aid for one incoming freshman every year through Eastern Kentucky University is unique in its criteria. The scholarship doesn’t focus on grades or financial situations, but rather volunteerism.
Staying true to Caleb’s spirit, it’s about “what are you doing to improve your community?” The scholarship is available to students from the Knox, Bell, Whitley, Clay, and Harlan county areas.
Through it all, Caleb’s light still shines as bright as ever and at the end of the day, thats what matters for Kim Dunn.“I’ve always thought that everyone on this earth has a purpose to play set by God. When your purpose has been concluded then so is your time on earth. We may never know what that purpose is and that’s ok. As a parent I have never been angry that my son’s purpose was finished. Does that mean I’m not sad, of course not. I was sad at his passing and still sad today from time to time. I just hold on to what a kind person he was and how excited he would be to know that he is still remembered through kindness. The last thing that one usually does as they lay their loved one to rest is pick out a head stone and think about the phrase you would want others to know about that person. My husband and I chose “small acts of kindness that matter to those who receive them”. If you think about it, that really rings true. So go out today and do one small thing for someone else. Open a door, smile, stop a minute and chat, give a quick hug because you never know how much someone might need this.As for Caleb. His purpose, though complete, still lives on and his passion is still impacting the community today.
