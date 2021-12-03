A Barbourville couple has been indicted on multiple drug charges following their arrest earlier this year.
Barbourville Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Court Square. When officers arrived, they could reportedly hear screaming between 54-year-old Charles West and 55-year-old Melissa Mills.
The pair had reportedly been fighting over money while a minor child was in the apartment. A search of the residence yielded suspected methamphetamine, scales, baggies, spoons, pipes, and other drug paraphernalia. Suspected legend drugs were also recovered from the scene. The duo was arrested and remained in the Knox County Detention Center until early July.
On Monday, the Knox County Grand Jury indicted them on multiple drug and other charges. West and Mills were each indicted on two counts of first degree trafficking in a controlled ssubtance, first degree wanton endangerment, third degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a legend drug, fourth degree assault, second degree disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
