A Knox County man who briefly engaged in a stand-off with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department has been indicted on felony charges.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and Deputies Steve Owens, Darian Abner, and Sam Mullins responded to a domestic call in Gray on June 4. After a brief stand-off, 45 year old Kenny Wyatt was placed under arrest. He has been held in the Knox County Detention Center since then on a $30,000 bond.
Wyatt allegedly held two people at gunpoint and shoved one to the floor. Smith was eventually able to talk Wyatt into surrendering peacefully after putting down a handgun and shotgun he was carrying. Wyatt was indicted Friday on two counts of first degree wanton endangerment, second degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
